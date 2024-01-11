Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: 1st merit list tomorrow

The Directorate of Education Delhi will release the first merit list for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1 at private, unaided schools tomorrow, January 12. Parents can check the Delhi Nursery 1st admission list on school websites, when it is released. Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: First merit list tomorrow (HT File Photo/For representation)

After the first list is released, resolution of queries of parents regarding allotment of points to their wards will be done via written/email/verbal interaction between January 13 and 22.

The second list is scheduled for January 29, as per a notification on edudel.nic.in.

Subsequent lists of admission, if any, will be out on February 2 and the admission process will get over on March 8.

Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 admission 2024-25: Complete schedule, notification.

As per the Delhi DoE, the age limit for taking admission to Nursery is three years, for KG, it is four years and for Class 1, it is five years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is March 31, 2024.

Schools were allowed to collect only ₹25 as anon-refundable admission registration fee and the purchase of prospectus was made optional.

Twenty-five per cent of seats at all private, unaided schools are reserved for EWS/DG category students and admission for EWS/DG/CWSN category seats will be a separate process.