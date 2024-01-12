Delhi schools to release 1st list for Nursery admissions 2024-25 today

Private, unaided schools in Delhi are set to release fist lists for pre-school or Nursery, pre-primary or Kindergarten and Class 1 admissions today, January 1. Parents and guardians will be able to check the Delhi Nursery admission 2024-25 first merit lists on the official websites of the schools. Delhi Nursery admission 2024 first merit list live updates. Delhi Nursery admission 2024-25: Private schools to release first list today(HT file)

The release date of the first merit list was mentioned in the admission schedule released by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the admission notice, resolution of queries of parents regarding the allotment of points to their wards will be done via written/email/verbal interaction between January 13 and 22.

The second list of Delhi Nursery admission is scheduled to be released on January 29 and if required, subsequent admission lists will be released on February 2. The admission process of nursery classes in Delhi for the 2024-25 academic year will get over on March 8.

For further details, parents can visit the edudel.nic.in website.

Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 admission 2024-25: Schedule, notification.

Children who are not more than three years of age as on March 31, 2024 are eligible for admission to the Nursery Class. For KG, the upper age limit is four years and for Class 1, the age limit is five years, the Delhi DoE had informed.

The directorate allowed schools to collect only ₹25 as a non-refundable admission registration fee and said that the purchase of prospectus is optional.

In all private and unaided schools, 25 per cent of seats in these classes are reserved for EWS and DG category applicants. The admission for EWS/DG/CWSN category seats are done through a separate process.