Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 Live Updates: First merit list today

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced that private, undaided schools of the national capital will release the Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 first merit list today, January 12, 2024. The first merit list will be released for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre- primary (KG) and Class 1. Parents and guardians can check the first admission list on the official school websites. Delhi Nursery admission 2024-25 first merit list live updates(File photo/Agencies)

All the schools will upload the criteria along with the related points for admission and will declare the first list of shortlisted candidates along with the points earned by them as per their criteria tomorrow, January 12, 2024.

The resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/ email/ verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list will be done from January 13 to January 22, 2024.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on the first merit list, direct link and other details.