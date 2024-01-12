Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 Live Updates: First merit list today
The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced that private, undaided schools of the national capital will release the Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 first merit list today, January 12, 2024. The first merit list will be released for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre- primary (KG) and Class 1. Parents and guardians can check the first admission list on the official school websites.
All the schools will upload the criteria along with the related points for admission and will declare the first list of shortlisted candidates along with the points earned by them as per their criteria tomorrow, January 12, 2024.
The resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/ email/ verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list will be done from January 13 to January 22, 2024.
- Jan 12, 2024 08:58 AM IST
Where to check Delhi Nursery admission 2024 first merit list?
The first merit list for Nursery admissions will be released on the respective websites of schools. Links will be shared here, when available.Jan 12, 2024 08:34 AM IST
Delhi Nursery admission 1st merit list today
Delhi's private schools will release the first merit list of Nursery, KG and Class 1 admission today, January 12.
