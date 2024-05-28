 JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Registration begins soon, official update here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Registration begins soon, official update here

ByHT Education Desk
May 28, 2024 02:48 PM IST

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: The detailed schedule, notification, information bulletin will be published on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in soon.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi will begin the online counselling process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 qualified candidates soon. Once the process begins, eligible candidates can apply for admission to BTech and other courses offered by the participating institutions of Delhi on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Registration begins soon, official update here (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Registration begins soon, official update here (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per an official notification shown on the JAC website, "Registration for JAC-24 Admissions will start after 27 May, 2024."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The detailed schedule, notification, information bulletin will be published on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in soon.

What is JAC Delhi counselling?

JAC Delhi counselling is a common process which applicants can use for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Management offered by Delhi government-funded universities.

Of the total seats offered every year, 85 per cent (in all institutions) are reserved for Indian nationals belonging to the Delhi region while the remaining 15 per cent are open for Indian nationals outside Delhi.

JAC Delhi Counselling: List of universities

Through this counselling, candidates have a single-window opportunity to apply for admission to the following institutions:

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD)

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU)

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

JAC Delhi Counselling: Over 6,000 seats to be filled

According to information on the committee's website, online counselling will be conducted for admission to 6,372 Engineering seats in the five universities. The detailed seat matrix will be shared once the process begins.

Last year, the Delhi JAC counselling was completed in five regular rounds, followed by spot admission rounds at institutes. The registration fee was 1,500.

For further details, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the JAC at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Admission News / JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Registration begins soon, official update here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On