JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi will begin the online counselling process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 qualified candidates soon. Once the process begins, eligible candidates can apply for admission to BTech and other courses offered by the participating institutions of Delhi on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Registration begins soon, official update here (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per an official notification shown on the JAC website, "Registration for JAC-24 Admissions will start after 27 May, 2024."

The detailed schedule, notification, information bulletin will be published on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in soon.

What is JAC Delhi counselling?

JAC Delhi counselling is a common process which applicants can use for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Management offered by Delhi government-funded universities.

Of the total seats offered every year, 85 per cent (in all institutions) are reserved for Indian nationals belonging to the Delhi region while the remaining 15 per cent are open for Indian nationals outside Delhi.

JAC Delhi Counselling: List of universities

Through this counselling, candidates have a single-window opportunity to apply for admission to the following institutions:

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD)

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU)

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

JAC Delhi Counselling: Over 6,000 seats to be filled

According to information on the committee's website, online counselling will be conducted for admission to 6,372 Engineering seats in the five universities. The detailed seat matrix will be shared once the process begins.

Last year, the Delhi JAC counselling was completed in five regular rounds, followed by spot admission rounds at institutes. The registration fee was ₹1,500.

For further details, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the JAC at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.