JAC Delhi counselling 2024 through JEE Main after May 27 on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in; 6,000+ seats on offer

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi will begin the counselling process for admission to BTech and other courses through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) soon. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. JAC Delhi counselling 2024 after May 27 (jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, screenshot)

According to a message on the official website, "Registration for JAC-24 Admissions will start after 27 May, 2024."

JAC Delhi counselling is for admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Architecture and Management offered by Delhi government-funded universities. It provides a single-window opportunity to apply for admission to the following universities based on the JEE Main score:

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD)

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU).

This year, 6372 seats in Engineering at the five participating institutions will be filled through the JAC Delhi counselling, as per information available on the committee's website.

The detailed schedule, eligibility criteria, important dates, counselling fees and process will be mentioned in the information bulletin. The information bulletin for the JAC Delhi counselling will be issued soon on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Last year, the counselling was done in five regular rounds, followed by spot admission rounds at institutes.

The registration fee was ₹1,500.

Eighty-five per cent of seats in all the participating institutions were reserved for applicants of the Delhi region (Indian nationals only), and 15 per cent were open for Indian nationals outside Delhi.

To visit the official website for JAC Delhi BTech counselling, click here.