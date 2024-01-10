Macquarie University introduces 10 new specialisations in Master of Commerce degree program, invites applications

Macquarie University, Australia is inviting applications for its Master of Commerce degree program. The university has introduced 10 new specializations in the program to offer students keen to pursue postgraduate degrees with choices of specializations that they would be interested in. Macquarie University, Australia invites applications for its Master of Commerce degree program.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release issued by the university, the latest enhancement of specializations comes in line with the institution’s commitment to equip forthcoming leaders with the specialized skills imperative for excelling across industries.

The release further stated that professionals seeking to update their business acumen, individuals aspiring for specialized managerial roles, and those considering a career transition will benefit highly from the Master of Commerce program.

Furthermore, the program is also built to improve expertise in areas like accounting and auditing, applied economics, business analytics, business management, digital finance, finance, human resource management, international business, marketing, and supply chain management.

The Master of Commerce degree program has been developed collaboratively with industries and sectors that seek to train future leaders with current insights and practical skills.

Additionally, the university also offers students the opportunity to enhance their career prospects by combining this degree with another program, whether within the business realm or beyond, thereby gaining a competitive edge in their professional journey.

