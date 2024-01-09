UGC NET December 2023 Archaeology answer key released, direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the archaeology subject's UGC -NET December 2023. Candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC-NET December 2023 answer key released, candidates can raise objections

The candidates, unsatisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same without paying any fee. Candidates can raise objections till January 10 till 10 am.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET December 2023 to 9,45,918 candidates from 6 December 2023 to 19 December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities nationwide.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key objection window on the home page.

Login to the account and click on the question you want to object to.

Raise the objection

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any difficulty, please contact atht ed 011 – 40759000 or write an e-mail to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.