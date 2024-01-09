close_game
SNAP Result 2023 releasing tomorrow at snaptest.org, know how to download

SNAP Result 2023 releasing tomorrow at snaptest.org, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 09, 2024 06:14 PM IST

Symbiosis International University (SIU) will announce the SNAP 2023 results tomorrow. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

Symbiosis International University (SIU) will announce the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 results tomorrow, January 10, 2024. Candidates can check the SNAP 2023 results through the official website at snaptest.org.

The results of SNAP 2023 will be declared by SIU tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SNAP 2023 examination was conducted on December 10, 2023, December 17, 2023, and December 22, 2023. The SNAP Test 2023 Score will be valid only for admission to select SIU programmes for 2024-25. SNAP 2023 will be available till February 09, 2024.

SNAP result 2023: Know how to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the SNAP result 2023:

Visit the official SNAP website at snaptest.org.

On the homepage, click on the “SNAP 2023 result” link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

The SNAP result 2023 will appear on your computer screen.

Download and take a printout of the SNAP scorecard for future reference.

For more details visit the official website at snaptest.org.

Exam and College Guide
