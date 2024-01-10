SNAP 2023 results today, steps to check scores

Symbiosis International University (SIU) is going to announce results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test or SNAP 2023 today, January 10. Candidates who have appeared in the MBA entrance examination can go to snaptest.org after the official announcement and check their scores online. SNAP 2023 results releasing today on snaptest.org(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The examination was conducted in three slots. The first Computer Base Test (CBT) took place on December 10 and the second one was on December 17. The third exam was held on December 22.

SNAP is a common and mandatory entrance examination for admission to MBA courses offered by any institute of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

If shortlisted for a programme, candidates have to participate in the further admission process (GE-PI) of that particular programme, reads a statement on the examination website.

Steps to check SNAP result 2023

Go to the official website of the examination at snaptest.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads SNAP 2023 result.

A new login window will be displayed.

Enter your credentials and then submit it.

On the next page, your result will be displayed.

Check your SNAP exam result.

For future uses, save a copy of the result page.