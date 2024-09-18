Madras HC directs TN veterinary varsity to not reject transgender's application over identity

The Madras High Court has directed a veterinary university not to reject the application of a candidate for an undergraduate course on the ground that she was a transgender. Madras HC has directed the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) to not reject the application of a candidate for an undergraduate course on the ground that she was a transgender. (Representative image)

Justice M Dhandapani gave the ruling in a recent order, while disposing of a petition from A Nivetha, challenging the prospectus issued by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) for the admission notification for undergraduate degree programmes 2024-2025. The petitioned prayed to quash the same as illegal as far as not categorizing the transgenders under special category.

The judge said though many grounds have been raised by the petitioner's counsel, when the matter was taken up for hearing, the counsel submitted it would suffice if the court directed the varsity to consider Nivetha's application dated June 26, 2024 and place her appropriately, if she secures on merit.

The counsel appearing for the University has no serious objection to the submission, the judge added.

In view of the limited request made by the counsel appearing for the petitioner, without interfering with the impugned admission notification issued by the university, the court directed TANUVAS to consider Nivetha's application and place her appropriately within a period of two weeks.

"It is made clear that the third respondent (University) shall not reject the application of the petitioner on the ground of (being a) transgender", the judge added.