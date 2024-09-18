AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, direct link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has started the AYUSH NEET 2024 Counselling Round 2 on September 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Round 2 can find the link through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins, direct link here (Unsplash/magellol)

The last date to apply for Round 2 is September 23, 2024. The choice-filling process will begin on September 19 and end on September 23, 2024, and the choice-locking facility will begin and end on September 23, 2024.

As per the schedule, seat allotment will be processed from September 24 to September 25, 2024, and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be out on September 26, 2024.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from September 27 to October 3, 2024 and certificate verification of the joined candidates will be done from October 4 to October 5, 2024.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to apply for Round 2

All the candidates willing to apply for Round 2 can check the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on the AYUSH NEET 2024 Counselling Round 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of counselling fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates is ₹1000/—and ₹500/—for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates for AIQ—Govt. College, Govt. Aided College, Central University/ National Institute. All categories will have to pay ₹5000/—as a registration fee for deemed universities.

The security money is ₹20000/—for AIQ Govt. College, AIQ Govt. Aided College, and Central University/ National Institute and ₹50000/— for Deemed University.