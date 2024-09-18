Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 18, 2024 12:20 PM IST

AYUSH NEET 2024 Counselling Round 2 registration begins today, September 28, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has started the AYUSH NEET 2024 Counselling Round 2 on September 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Round 2 can find the link through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins, direct link here (Unsplash/magellol)
AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins, direct link here (Unsplash/magellol)

The last date to apply for Round 2 is September 23, 2024. The choice-filling process will begin on September 19 and end on September 23, 2024, and the choice-locking facility will begin and end on September 23, 2024.

UP DElEd Admission 2024: Apply from today at updeled.gov.in

As per the schedule, seat allotment will be processed from September 24 to September 25, 2024, and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be out on September 26, 2024.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from September 27 to October 3, 2024 and certificate verification of the joined candidates will be done from October 4 to October 5, 2024.

Direct link to apply for Round 2

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to apply for Round 2

All the candidates willing to apply for Round 2 can check the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on the AYUSH NEET 2024 Counselling Round 2 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of counselling fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates is 1000/—and 500/—for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates for AIQ—Govt. College, Govt. Aided College, Central University/ National Institute. All categories will have to pay 5000/—as a registration fee for deemed universities.

The security money is 20000/—for AIQ Govt. College, AIQ Govt. Aided College, and Central University/ National Institute and 50000/— for Deemed University.

Counselling Schedule Here

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On