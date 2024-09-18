UP DElEd Admission 2024: Apply from today at updeled.gov.in

UP DElEd Admission 2024: The registration process for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) courses in Uttar Pradesh will begin today, September 18. Eligible candidates can apply for UP DElEd admission 2024 at updeled.gov.in when the application process begins. The application deadline is October 9 and the last date for payment of the application fee is October 10. UP DElEd Admission 2024: Registration begins today at updeled.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Through DElEd admission, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to fill 2,33,350 seats offered by institutions across the state.

The state merit list for UP DElEd admissions will be released on October 16 and the first phase of counselling will be done from October 17 to 30. Admission process for the first round will be completed by November 13.

The second phase of UP DElEd counselling will be done from November November 20 to December 10 and the admission process will be completed by 10.

Training at DElEd institutions will begin on December 12.

As per the official notice, there will be no application form edit window for UP DElEd 2024 and candidates have been asked to read and verify the information provided by them carefully before submitting the application form.

The application form can be treated as complete only after submission of the application fee. Once the bank confirms the payment, candidates will be allowed to proceed to the next step and printout the application form.

Other than Uttar Pradesh candidates, all candidates will be considered as unreserved category, the notification read.

The application fee of UP DElEd admission is ₹700 for general and OBC category candidates. For SC and ST candidates, the fee is ₹500 and for PwD candidates, the fee is ₹200.