40000 candidates will be recruited through UPSSSC, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 647 forest guards and wildlife guards at an event in Lucknow and said that 40000 candidates will be recruited through UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission. 40,000 candidates will be recruited through UPSSSC, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Saying that his government has been carrying out recruitment processes in transparent manner he attacked the previous government saying that those who have never contributed positively will inevitably feel distressed when progress occurs and as they are being exposed for their failures they resort to spreading false propaganda.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister while attacking the opposition in his address after distributing appointment letters to 647 forest guards and wildlife guards, along with 41 junior engineers selected for UP pollution control board, at a function on Tuesday at the Lok Bhavan—the chief minister's secretariat​.

“We should question them about their actions while they were in power. Why was the recruitment process not transparent? Why did the judiciary repeatedly have to intervene to halt the recruitment process?," said the CM highlighting as his administration took office, there were 1.55 lakh vacant police posts, which were promptly filled within the designated timeframe. Additionally, 1.64 lakh teachers were recruited across various education levels. He said six and a half lakh youth secured jobs under his government.

He criticized the previous governments and said, “Before 2017 the governments had no policy for recruitment and made identity with bribery while appointment was from backdoor. List of candidates were issued by different families. If a person from such a gang faces trouble, their leader will also be affected. When faced with issues, they often try to deflect blame. Even a criminal might initially deny guilt, but when presented with evidence, they admit their mistakes. The public continues to reject them, demonstrating their disapproval of past practices.”

Reflecting on the situation prior to 2017, CM Yogi highlighted that among the 688 individuals appointed today, over 124 are women. He criticized the recruitment practices before 2017, stating that fair recruitment was not possible, with widespread doubts cast on the commissions and boards of that time. “Their work and selections were under suspicion, and many are still under CBI investigation. Those individuals did not operate with integrity,” he said.

“From the beginning of the recruitment process to the distribution of appointment letters, there has been no need for recommendations or bribery. You must have seen that there is no scope for any unfair means to influence the examination, and the government expects you to maintain the same level of integrity in your work,” he said to selected candidates.

CM highlighted the state government's efforts to ensure a transparent appointment process, noting the implementation of the Prevention of Unfair Means in Public Examination Act-2024.

The event was attended by Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State KP Malik, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Department Sudhir Kumar Sharma, MD forest corporation Sunil Chaudhary.