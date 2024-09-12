Lam Research selects 20 Indian varsities to develop future engineers for semiconductor industry, details here

Lam Research Corp. has announced that 20 Indian universities will be enabled with the Semiverse Solutions virtual innovation infrastructure to train and develop future engineers for the semiconductor industry. Lam Research has selected 20 Indian universities to develop future engineers for the semiconductor industry. (HT Photo)

The announcement was made at the SEMICON India conference in Noida on Thursday, September 12.

As per a press release, the 20 universities were shortlisted from a list of close to 75 that signed up for the program.

The move comes in line with the organization’s initiatives to contribute to upskilling up to 60,000 engineers over the next 10 years in India since 2023, the release added.

Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager at Lam Research India stated that the institute is committed to fostering the growth of the Indian semiconductor ecosystem.

He added that the benefits of the latest initiative will reach more than 2,600 students this academic year across the country, thereby indicating significant progress towards preparing the next generation of semiconductor talent in India.

About the initiative

As per the press release, the 20 universities will be enabled to use SEMulator3D®, a powerful 3D semiconductor process and integration modelling software that is part of the Semiverse Solutions™ platform.

The goal is to accelerate India’s semiconductor education and workforce development objectives, the release added.

Furthermore, using SEMulator3D® is aimed at helping students learn to develop process flows and perform automated virtual experiments at significantly lower cost, and environmental impact.

Meanwhile, the company launched the Lam Research Challenge competition earlier this week to inspire university engineering students as well as set the tone for a new facility, the Lam’s India Center for Engineering, in Bengaluru with an objective to expand capabilities for designing, on-tool testing, and validation of semiconductor manufacturing processes.