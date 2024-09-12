IIT Mandi research team introduces innovative method to assess age of bridges by using traffic data

A research team of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has developed a unique method to monitor the health of aging bridges using traffic data. The team is led by Dr Subhamoy Sen, Associate Professor at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering and includes his research scholar Eshwar Kuncham. The approach offers a practical and efficient solutions to government agencies and transportation departments for managing aging infrastructure, apart from other benefits.

Through the research, the team has addressed challenges of fatigue-induced damage and gradual deterioration of bridges by focusing on the most critical areas rather than monitoring the entire structure, a press release informed.

It involves the development of a digital model of the bridge, which is a detailed virtual replica based on an initial study of the actual structure and predicts how different traffic patterns impact various parts of the bridge over time, thereby helping to identify the areas that are susceptible to damage.

Also read: IIM Raipur’s Management Development Programs run from Sept 20, aim to equip professionals with managerial skills & more

Following this, fatigue-sensitive sensors are placed at key locations to monitor stress and vibrations on the bridge. The real-time data and traffic patterns from the digital model help experts track how traffic affects the bridge over time.

Further, it also allows them to make the necessary adjustments to prevent any damage. Also, it enables rapid assessments after events like earthquakes or floods, aiding officials in making quicker safety decisions.

Also read: IIT Madras, Ford join hands to train next generation of young drivers, to educate students on road safety

The approach particularly offers practical and efficient solutions to government agencies and transportation departments for managing aging infrastructure.

Dr Subhamoy Sen highlighted the practical benefits of the research and said that the approach focuses on monitoring only the critical zones of a bridge, significantly reducing costs and the need for extensive equipment.

Also read: Delhi HC issues notice to Puja Khedkar on UPSC plea claiming she made 'incorrect submissions'

“By leveraging traffic data, we provide real-time assessments and make timely interventions, ensuring bridge safety and longevity without major traffic disruptions,” he added.

Notably, the research has been published in the Structural Health Monitoring journal.