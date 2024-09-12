 IIM Raipur’s Management Development Programs run from Sept 20, aim to equip professionals with managerial skills & more | Education - Hindustan Times
IIM Raipur’s Management Development Programs run from Sept 20, aim to equip professionals with managerial skills & more

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 12, 2024 03:19 PM IST

IIM Raipur's Management Development Programs (MDPs) will begin from September 20, 2024. Check details and schedule below.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur is all set to commence as many as six Management Development Programs (MDPs) between September & October, to equip working professionals with unique managerial skills and knowledge.

IIM Raipur’s Management Development Programs will be conducted from September 20 to October 23, 2024. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)
IIM Raipur's Management Development Programs will be conducted from September 20 to October 23, 2024. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As per the schedule, the MDPs will begin on September 20, 2024, and conclude after over a month on October 23.

According to IIM Raipur, the MDPs will empower professionals to elevate their careers and contribute to the growth of their organization.

The courses offered through MDP covers several subject areas comprising Healthcare Management, Business Analytics, and Public Private Partnership in General Management.

Furthermore, the MDP curriculum also focuses on Project Appraisal, Financing, & Project Management along with Financial Risk Management in Finance. Moreover, it includes Innovation and Technology Management in Strategic Management, a recent press release dated August 20 by IIM Raipur informed.

As per the official website, the MDP sessions include the following:

  • Case Studies, In Basket, Simulations, Critical Incident Tech., Role Plays
  • Interactive group discussions
  • Assignments related to specific programme
  • Classroom Lectures

The MDPs have been developed by IIM Raipur to address the evolving needs of professionals in the dynamic business environment of the present. The programmes offer practical insights to participants apart from advanced strategies, and contemporary tools required to navigate the challenges of the modern workplace.

Meanwhile, candidates interested in the MDPs can check the schedule below:

PROGRAMME NAME

DATES
General ManagementHealthcare ManagementSEPT 20-22, 2024
Business AnalyticsSEPT 27-29, 2024
Public Private PartnershipOCT 3-5, 2024
FinanceProject Appraisal, Financing & Project ManagementSEPT 25-27, 2024
Financial Risk Management OCT 21-23, 2024
Strategic ManagementInnovation & Technology ManagementSEPT 25-27, 2024

For more information, candidates can visit the official website at iimraipur.ac.in.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
