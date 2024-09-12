IIM Raipur’s Management Development Programs run from Sept 20, aim to equip professionals with managerial skills & more

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur is all set to commence as many as six Management Development Programs (MDPs) between September & October, to equip working professionals with unique managerial skills and knowledge. IIM Raipur’s Management Development Programs will be conducted from September 20 to October 23, 2024. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As per the schedule, the MDPs will begin on September 20, 2024, and conclude after over a month on October 23.

According to IIM Raipur, the MDPs will empower professionals to elevate their careers and contribute to the growth of their organization.

The courses offered through MDP covers several subject areas comprising Healthcare Management, Business Analytics, and Public Private Partnership in General Management.

Furthermore, the MDP curriculum also focuses on Project Appraisal, Financing, & Project Management along with Financial Risk Management in Finance. Moreover, it includes Innovation and Technology Management in Strategic Management, a recent press release dated August 20 by IIM Raipur informed.

As per the official website, the MDP sessions include the following:

Case Studies, In Basket, Simulations, Critical Incident Tech., Role Plays

Interactive group discussions

Assignments related to specific programme

Classroom Lectures

The MDPs have been developed by IIM Raipur to address the evolving needs of professionals in the dynamic business environment of the present. The programmes offer practical insights to participants apart from advanced strategies, and contemporary tools required to navigate the challenges of the modern workplace.

Meanwhile, candidates interested in the MDPs can check the schedule below:

PROGRAMME NAME DATES General Management Healthcare Management SEPT 20-22, 2024 Business Analytics SEPT 27-29, 2024 Public Private Partnership OCT 3-5, 2024 Finance Project Appraisal, Financing & Project Management SEPT 25-27, 2024 Financial Risk Management OCT 21-23, 2024 Strategic Management Innovation & Technology Management SEPT 25-27, 2024

For more information, candidates can visit the official website at iimraipur.ac.in.