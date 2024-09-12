All India Institute of Medical Sciences is likely to soon release the AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 7 can download the hall tickets when released from the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 awaited: Where, how to download hall tickets

As per the official notice, the Online (CBT) for Stage I: NORCET Preliminary examination will be conducted on September 15, 2024.

CAT 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at iimcat.ac.in

The NORCET Preliminary stage is a qualifying examination where a candidate who qualifies in the test will be allowed to appear in Stage II: NORCET Main. The exam will last 90 minutes and consist of 100 MCQs, each worth 100 marks, with four alternatives for each question (20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude & 80 MCQs related to the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught at the essential qualification level). The question paper will have 5 sections and each section will contain 20 questions. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2024 out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, results next

The registration process started on August 1 and ended on August 21, 2024. The correction window opened on August 22 and closed on August 24, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.