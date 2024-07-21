 MAH LLB 3-year CAP 2024 online registration deadline extended till July 24 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MAH LLB 3-year CAP 2024 online registration deadline extended till July 24

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 21, 2024 07:44 PM IST

Candidates who wish to participate in the registration process for MAH 3-year LLB CAP 2024 can visit the official website at llb3cap24.mahacet.org to register

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, in an official notification, informed that the online registration date for 3-year LLB CAP 2024 has been extended to July 24, 2024.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, informed that the online registration date for the 3-year LLB CAP 2024 has been extended to July 24, 2024.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, informed that the online registration date for the 3-year LLB CAP 2024 has been extended to July 24, 2024.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

“As per the requests from candidates and parents, online registration date for LLB3 CAP 2024 has been extended from 20-07-2024 to 24-07-2024. Candidates should take the benefit of this opportunity,” informed State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

Candidates who wish to participate in the registration process for the MAH 3-year LLB CAP 2024 can visit the official website at llb3cap24.mahacet.org to register.

Candidates who would like to register for the 3-year LLB CAP 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to register for MAH 3-year LLB CAP 2024:

Visit the official website at llb3cap24.mahacet.org

Look out for the link to register for MAH 3-year LLB CAP 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates will have to submit their login credentials

On submitting their login credentials, candidates can view the option to register and upload necessary documents

Verify the details and submit the form

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NEET UG counselling 2024 likely from July 24, FAQs on all India quota admissions

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / MAH LLB 3-year CAP 2024 online registration deadline extended till July 24
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On