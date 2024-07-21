MAH LLB 3-year CAP 2024 online registration deadline extended till July 24

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, in an official notification, informed that the online registration date for 3-year LLB CAP 2024 has been extended to July 24, 2024. State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, informed that the online registration date for the 3-year LLB CAP 2024 has been extended to July 24, 2024.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

“As per the requests from candidates and parents, online registration date for LLB3 CAP 2024 has been extended from 20-07-2024 to 24-07-2024. Candidates should take the benefit of this opportunity,” informed State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

Candidates who wish to participate in the registration process for the MAH 3-year LLB CAP 2024 can visit the official website at llb3cap24.mahacet.org to register.

Candidates who would like to register for the 3-year LLB CAP 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to register for MAH 3-year LLB CAP 2024:

Visit the official website at llb3cap24.mahacet.org

Look out for the link to register for MAH 3-year LLB CAP 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates will have to submit their login credentials

On submitting their login credentials, candidates can view the option to register and upload necessary documents

Verify the details and submit the form

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

