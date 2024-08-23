Master in Business Administration: Elevate your leadership potential with UMass Global's MBA Program

Are you feeling stagnant in your business career? Are you a proactive professional looking to stay current with the latest trends in business? Are you a manager who has bigger aspirations? Advance your career with UMass Global's cutting-edge online MBA.

The online Master of Business Administration from University of Massachusetts Global (UMass Global) could be the perfect graduate degree for you.

Why earn an MBA? No matter your area of the working world, most aspects ultimately have business roots, creating a need for effective management, marketing, fiscal responsibility, and other core business practices. An MBA provides business professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to understand and strategize more effectively to improve the overall health of their respective businesses.

Plus, adding an MBA to your credentials directly impacts your income potential. This is illustrated in the Graduate Management Admission Council’s Corporate Recruiter Survey 2023 Summary Report (Figure 16). The survey shows that people with an MBA earn 77% more than people with only a bachelor’s degree.

Overview

By earning this UMass Global MBA, you’ll position yourself for a promotion or new position. This dynamic, 100% online MBA degree provides a comprehensive understanding of business principles, management strategies, and leadership skills, giving you the tools to thrive in a diverse, competitive business landscape.

Designed for working adult learners, the UMass Global MBA provides the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in any organization. Core courses focus on strategy and management across sectors. From there, you can pick and choose from a range of graduate business courses or focus on an emphasis area.

The goal of the UMass Global MBA is to provide real-world skills through case studies. Coursework is taught by professors who are also still working professionals, providing relevance in today’s global environment. The format is a mix of recorded lectures and online group sessions. Guest lecturers add diverse personal experience to the learning mix. A final capstone course, where students develop and implement business strategies for a selected company, ties the entire MBA program together, utilizing all the skills and knowledge gained.

Program Highlights

Here are the program highlights:



Program duration: This is an 18-month course (6-8 hrs per week)

Cost: ₹3,32,000 + GST

Learning mode: Online (pre-recorded videos, live sessions with course leaders)

Distinguished faculty: UMass Global faculty consist of a mix of full-time professors

and adjunct instructors, all of whom still work in their chosen fields, delivering real-world experience and expertise.

Course leaders: Subject-matter experts/industry practitioners

Intended for: Mid to senior-level professionals looking for an online MBA

Eligibility: Mid to senior level professionals looking for an online MBA

Certificate: Upon successful completion of the program, students will be awarded University of Massachusetts Global MBA degree

Payment options: Flexible payment options available

Key Takeaways

At the end of this 18-month program, the following will be your principal takeaways.

Earn an MBA degree from a respected global university with roots in the U.S.

Gain the skills you need to succeed through a mix of pre-recorded lectures, group sessions, quizzes, projects, simulations, and assignments.

Get a degree that aligns with a master's program obtained via traditional classroom training in the U.S.

Pursue an online MBA that provides flexible, interactive, and immersive learning.

Unlock global opportunities.

Become a part of the alumni network of University of Massachusetts Global and get access to a worldwide network, opportunities, and resources.

UMass Global has been helping adult learners change their lives through education since 1958.

Who Would Benefit from This Program?

Mid-career professionals: For those already working, but feeling they need to add advanced business knowledge and leadership skills to attain career goals.

Business leaders: Working managers who are driven to move into C-suite roles can gain the managerial expertise and other valuable skills needed to make the move.

About University of Massachusetts Global

Founded in 1958 and accredited by WSCUC, University of Massachusetts Global (UMass Global) is a nonprofit affiliate of the University of Massachusetts, committed to helping adult learners change their lives through education. We offer over 55 online programs tailored for workplace relevance — associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, along with teaching credentials, stackable certificates, and authorizations. All UMass Global coursework is 100 percent online, which meshes with the busy lives of our nontraditional students. We are known for attentive student support, accommodating transfer policies, high graduation rates, alumni satisfaction, and low student debt loan default rates.