Ministry of Education launches ‘Prerana’ program to instil leadership qualities in students, registration link below

The Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education & Literacy has launched a new program called ‘Prerana: An Experiential Learning Program’, to empower students with leadership qualities. Ministry of Education launches 'Prerana' program

The release further stated that Prerana integrates principles of the Indian education system and the philosophy of value-based education which is a cornerstone of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to a press release, Prerana is a week-long residential program for selected students of class IX to XII. A batch of 20 selected students, consisting of 10 boys and 10 girls, will attend the program every week.

To register, students have to visit the portal and fill in the required details. The registered applicants will go through a selection process, as prescribed on the portal.

Applicants can also join the selection procedure conducted at the School/block level, on designated ‘Prerana Utsav’ day, through various activities based on the ethos of Prerana. Subsequently, 20 participants who meet the criteria will be selected.

Notably, the Prerana program will run from a Vernacular School, established in 1888, in one of the oldest living cities of India, Vadnagar, in Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

The curriculum of Prerana School has been prepared by IIT Gandhi Nagar and is rooted in nine value-based themes namely Swabhiman and Vinay, Shaurya and Sahas, Parishram and Samarpan, Karuna and Sewa, Vividhta and Ekta, Satyanishtha and Shuchita, Navachar and Jigyasa, Shraddha aur Vishwas, and Swatantrata and Kartavya.

The program is aimed at inspiring the youth and fostering respect for Bharat's unity in diversity, embodying the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

Program schedule under Prerana:

The day-wise program schedule will feature yoga, mindfulness, and meditation sessions, followed by experiential learning, thematic sessions, and hands-on interesting learning activities.

Activities in the evening will include visits to ancient and heritage sites, inspirational film screenings, mission life creative activities, talent shows, etc. ensuring a holistic learning approach. Students will also engage in diverse activities, embracing indigenous knowledge systems, technologies, and learnings from inspirational personalities.

(To register for Prerana, students must visit prerana.education.gov.in.)