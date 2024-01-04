Central Board of Secondary Education has released the revised CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet. The Class 10, 12 revised timetable can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet: Class 10, 12 timetable revised, check here

As per the revised timetable, some changes have been made to the exam dates of some papers. The Class 10 Tibetan paper which was scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2024 has been changed and will now be held on February 23, 2024. Class 10 Retail paper which was scheduled on February 16 will now be conducted on February 28, 2024.

Similarly, for Class 12, Fashion Studies, which was scheduled for March 11, has been changed and will now be conducted on March 21, 2024.

CBSE Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on March 13, 2024 and the Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. Both Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet: How to download revised timetable

Candidates who will appear for the board examination this year can download the revised date sheet by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Board Exam 2024 revised datesheet for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.