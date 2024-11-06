Menu Explore
Study in Glasgow: Apply for MSc Sustainability & Environmental Studies course at University of Strathclyde

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 06, 2024 05:45 PM IST

University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for for MSc Sustainability & Environmental Studies course. Details are given below.

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is accepting applications for its MSc Sustainability & Environmental Studies course for the January 2025 intake.

Apply for MSc Sustainability & Environmental Studies course at University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.
The MSc Sustainability & Environmental Studies, that has been running since 1992, is one of the oldest sustainability degrees in the UK, a press release issued by the university stated.

The course offers a cross-disciplinary approach to the study of environmental management, policy, the circular economy, sustainability, and sustainable development in both developed and developing countries, the university said in a statement.

Applicants from all academic backgrounds can apply for the course, it added.

During the course, participants will learn about major environmental issues and the circular economy.

Additionally, they will gain an understanding of the methods in which environmental considerations and climate change are used in development and planning decisions.

The curriculum:

  • As part of the course, students will take three compulsory classes (adding to 30 credits) and choose a further 90 credits from a wide range of optional classes.
  • Classes normally span two hours per week over eight to 11 weeks.
  • Following successful completion of the taught classes, students will undertake a dissertation.

Placement opportunities:

Learners will get the opportunity to work with industry projects, collaborating with experts from the field.

Who is eligible:

  • The applicant should possess a first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in any degree discipline.
  • Applications from all backgrounds are considered. These include social sciences, arts, engineering, law, chemistry, maths, physics, geology, biology and business.
  • ELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

Admission fee:

£30,250 for international students for 2025/ 26 and £27,500 for international students for only January 2025 intake.

Scholarship:

Eligible international students can apply for the Faculty of Engineering International Scholarship.

For more information, applicants are advised to visit the official website.

