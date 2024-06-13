TNEA 2024 certificate verification begins on tneaonline.org, direct link here

TNEA 2024: The Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu has started the online certification verifications for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA). Candidates can check their certificate verification status on the official website, tneaonline.org. TNEA 2024 certificate verification begins on tneaonline.org (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The TNEA 2024 random numbers were assigned to candidates on June 12.

As per the information available on the website, candidates can log in to tneaonline.org to check the status of the certificate verification.

If the status is shown as incomplete, they must scan all the required certificates and upload them as a single pdf file.

“Once the upload is complete, freeze the upload and log out. Scan all the certificates as a single pdf file and upload if the status is Upload not completed and Upload not started. Once the upload has been completed, freeze the upload and log out. A status of In Progress indicates that certificate verification is in progress. If the status shown is Completed successfully, then it indicates that Certificate verification is completed successfully for that Application,” it said.

As per the data shared on June 6, a total of 2,48,848 candidates have applied for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission this year, of whom 2,04,439 have made the payment of the fee and 1,76,145 have successfully uploaded certificates.

The last date to complete the certificate verification process is June 30. The rank list will be published on July 10. Candidates' grievances, if any, will be addressed between July 11 and 20, the DTE said.

Further details regarding the counselling process will be shared in due course of time, in accordance with the academic schedule of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Click here to check the counselling schedule.