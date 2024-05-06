 TNEA Counselling 2024 schedule released, registration begins at tneaonline.org - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
TNEA Counselling 2024 schedule released, registration begins at tneaonline.org

By HT Education Desk
May 06, 2024 10:59 AM IST

TNEA Counselling 2024 schedule has been released. The direct link to register is given here.

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai, has released the TNEA Counselling 2024 schedule. Candidates who want to check the timetable can find it on the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

TNEA Counselling 2024 schedule released, registration begins at tneaonline.org
TNEA Counselling 2024 schedule released, registration begins at tneaonline.org

The registration process has started on May 6 and will conclude on June 6, 2024. The last date for uploading documents is till June 12, 2024.

As per the schedule, the certificates verification at TFC’s is from June 13 to June 30, 2024. The rank list will be published on July 10, 2024. Grievances Redressal will be done from July 11 to July 20, 2024.

Direct link to apply for B.Tech 

Direct link to apply for B.Arch 

TNEA Counselling 2024: How to register

All the candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.
  • Click on TNEA Counselling 2024 registration link for B.E/ B.Tech or B.Arch available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNEA.

Exam and College Guide
