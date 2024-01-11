University of Sheffield announces computer science excellence scholarships of upto £2,000

The University of Sheffield announced the Computer Science Excellence Scholarship 2024 for overseas fee-status students starting an undergraduate degree in September 2024 in the Department of Computer Science at the university. The University of Sheffield announced the Computer Science Excellence Scholarship 2024 for overseas fee-status students starting an undergraduate degree in September 2024.(Handout)

According to a press release by the University of Sheffield, scholarships of upto £2,000 will be awarded to overseas fee students who have an impressive academic record.

Eligibility

According to the media release, to be eligible candidates must:

Attain A-level grades of A*A*A (or above), or equivalent, including an A* in Mathematics.

Make the University of Sheffield their first (firm) choice in the UCAS application process for 2024 entry

Apply to study a full-time undergraduate programme in the Department of Computer Science

Be classed as an overseas fee student for tuition fee purposes

Be taking all prerequisite subjects for their selected degree

Conditions of scholarship amount

The scholarship amount awarded to the candidates is dependent on academic achievement and qualification equivalent to A levels:

£1,000 for A*A*A including an A* in Mathematics

£2,000 for A*A*A* including an A* in Mathematics

Candidates are requested to contact the Department to confirm the exact level of award for higher achievements, informed the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

