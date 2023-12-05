University of Sheffield announces scholarship for Delhi Public School Society students for autumn 2024, application open

The University of Sheffield, UK has announced the Delhi Public School Society (DPS) Undergraduate Merit Scholarship in 2024. The University of Sheffield, UK has announced the Delhi Public School Society (DPS) Undergraduate Merit Scholarship in 2024. The scholarship is available for new students joining the University in 2024 from a Delhi Public School Society (DPS) institution. (Representative image)

According to a press release, the scholarship is worth £10,000 (INR 10,56,182) towards the tuition fee for an undergraduate degree program starting in autumn 2024. Additionally, the scholarship is available for new students joining the University in 2024 from a Delhi Public School Society (DPS) institution in India. The release further states that applicants must hold an offer to study at the University of Sheffield before applying for the scholarship.

Students must apply for the scholarship by 1 PM (UK Time) on April 22, 2024. The names of the scholarship winners will be announced on Wednesday 15 May 2024. Selected candidates will be asked to confirm acceptance of their scholarship and firm their offer by a fixed date.

The Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be studying at a Delhi Public School Society (DPS) institution in India.

All applicants should receive an offer to study a full-time or part-time undergraduate degree or foundation degree program at the University of Sheffield before applying for the scholarship. Additionally, applicants must receive an offer for a course studied in full at the University of Sheffield.

All undergraduate degree courses are eligible with the exceptions of Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200).

Degree programs split between the University of Sheffield and a partner institution are not eligible to apply for a scholarship.

Applicants should not be sponsored students.

All MArch programs are to be considered postgraduate taught programs and are not eligible for any undergraduate scholarships.

The University of Sheffield will reserve the right to review and change scholarship provisions.

For more information, visit the official website