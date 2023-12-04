Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Calendars

Candidates appearing for competitive exams like CAT, UPSC, GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, SBI PO and many other exams often find questions on Calendars. Questions could be asked in various formats depending on the difficulty level. It is important to have basic knowledge regarding the days of the week, months and year to solve the questions.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

While attempting questions on the calendar model, there are some important points to remember that will help in solving the questions. It is important to have basic knowledge regarding the days of the week, months and year to solve the questions.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A normal year would have 12 months and 365 days. While a leap year would have 12 months and 366 days. A week has 7 days starting from Monday.

Also Read: Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Syllogism Part III

In a normal year, when 365 is divided by 7 (no of days in a week) we get a remainder of 1 and a quotient of 52. That means there are 52 weeks in a normal year and the remainder 1 signifies the one extra day in a normal year which is an odd day. Hence a normal year would have 52 weeks and 1 odd day.

In the case of a leap year, when 366 is divided by 7, we get a remainder of 2 and a quotient of 52. That means a leap year which comes in every 4 years would have 52 weeks and 2 odd days.

Now consider the months in a year. There are 12 months in a year starting with January and ending with December. February is the only month that has different days depending on a normal year or a leap year. In a normal year, February has 28 days but in a leap year, there are 29 days in February.

Also Read: Cracking the UGC-NET Exam 2023: Tips, plans and strategies for preparing the way to success

Consider the following:

Today is Monday. After 48 days, it will be?

Here is how to solve this. Each week consists of 7 days and each day repeats after 7 days. So if it is Monday today, the week repeats after 49 days. Hence on the 49th day, it will be a Saturday.

Can you solve this?

If it is a Monday on Dec 1, then what day would it be on Dec 15th?

Look out for this space for the answer.

Answers for seating arrangement Part II questions.

Six friends are sitting in a circle and are facing the centre of the circle. Divya is between Jacob and Pallavi. Preeti is between Mathew and Lalit. Jacob and Mathew are opposite to each other.

Questions:

Who is sitting right to Jacob?

Answer = Lalit

Who is just right to Pallavi?

Answer = Divya

Who are the neighbours of Mathew?

Answer = Preeti and Pallavi

Who is sitting opposite to Preeti?

Answer = Divya