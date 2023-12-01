Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Syllogism Part III

Syllogism questions are often asked in various competitive exams like CAT, XAT, UPSC, SBI PO and many other exams. The key to crack the logical reasoning section with questions from syllogism is to carefully understand the statement and conclusions. Upon understanding the question asked, candidates should make sure that they do not get confused with the bunch of conclusions and pick the right fitting answer against the questions.(File)

Here we discuss the various models of syllogism questions.

Statement: All the scientists are girls. All the girls are dancers.

Conclusions:

All the scientists are dancers.

Some girls are scientists.

How to solve the above question?

Consider a Venn diagram featuring the scientists, girls and dancers. We can see that they overlap with each other and hence we can make the conclusion that both the conclusions are true.

Let us consider another model:

Statement: No human is dog. All the dogs are rats.

Conclusions:

No human is rat

No rat is human

Some rats are dogs

All the rats are dogs

How to solve a question like this?

Consider a Venn diagram model for the question. Two cases can be formed with the statement. In the first case the circle representing human does not overlap with dog or rats and in the second case the circle representing human overlaps with rats but not dogs. Hence, we can conclude that the third conclusion is the only one which is true.

Can you solve this?

Statement: Some tablas are violins. Some violins are guitars

Conclusions:

Some tablas are guitars Some guitars are tablas All the guitars are violins All the violins are tablas

Which of the following are true?

A) Options 2 and 4

B) Options 1 and 3

C) None of the Above

Answer for Syllogism Part II questions:

Can you solve the following with multiple conclusions:

Statement 1: All teachers are smart

Statement 2: All dancers are teachers

Conclusions:

All smart are dancers

All dancers are smart

No smart are dancers

No teachers are dancers

Which of the conclusions are true?

Answer = B