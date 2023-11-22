close_game
Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Alphanumeric series Part III

Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Alphanumeric series Part III

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 22, 2023 11:15 AM IST

Consistency and practicing mock tests are important to score better in the logical reasoning section of competitive exams.

If you are a candidate preparing to attempt competitive exams be it to study abroad or to crack the government exams, logical reasoning is an integral part of the competitive exam model.

Here's a start with solving logical reasoning questions. Try to answer the questions below to understand how much you have grasped.(File photo)
Here's a start with solving logical reasoning questions. Try to answer the questions below to understand how much you have grasped.

As much as logical reasoning can be confusing and a tough nut to crack, it can also be fun trying to attempt these questions. Here's a start with solving logical reasoning questions.

Try to answer the questions below to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. A5V, D7T, ?, J14P, M19N

Fill in the missing space in the above-mentioned series.

2. B @ A 7 N R % 5 $ E 6 K M & 4 D # I U 5

In the given arrangement how many symbols are there between B and D

Watch out this space for the answers to the above questions.

Answers for the Alphanumeric Series Part II questions:

B @ A 7 N R % 5 $ E 6 K M & 4 S # I U 5

If the symbols followed by vowels interchange their positions, then which element is fourth from the right end?

Answer = I

@ E 5 O & 6 ^ 2 Z 5 * 3 7 T ! D # 1 $ U

If all the digits are dropped, which of the following is fourth to the right of the tenth from the right end?

Answer = T

