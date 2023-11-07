Logical Reasoning series: Solving Blood Relation questions Part -II

Competitive exams can be tricky when it comes to solving logical reasoning questions and takes time to solve them if you do not practice well enough. The key to solving logical reasoning questions in a jiffy is to attempt as many mock tests as possible and to also have quick tips under your sleeve. Competitive exams can be tricky when it comes to solving logical reasoning questions and takes time to solve them if you do not practice well enough.

In the previous series, we discussed solving logical reasoning questions related to blood relations. Here is a continuation of the same topic. Can you answer the following questions?

There are 6 people in a room: A, B, C, D, E, F. Consider the following conditions: F is the sister of C; B is the brother of E’s husband; D is the father of A and grandfather of F; E is the daughter-in-law of D. There will be 2 fathers, 1 mother and 3 brothers in the family.

Who is the husband of E?

Who is the mother?

How many members are male in the room?

Answers for the Blood Relation Part I questions

If A is the brother of B; B is the sister of C, and C is the father of D, how D is related to A? Answer = Nephew B is the brother of A, S is the sister of B, E is the brother of D, D is the daughter of A, F is the father of S. Then, the uncle of E is? Answer= B Introducing a boy, Sheetal said, "He is the son of the daughter of the father of my uncle." How is the boy related to Sheetal? Answer = Brother