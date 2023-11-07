close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Logical Reasoning series: Solving Blood Relation questions Part -II

Logical Reasoning series: Solving Blood Relation questions Part -II

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 07, 2023 11:52 AM IST

The key to solving logical reasoning questions in a jiffy is to attempt as many mock tests as possible and to also have quick tips under your sleeve.

Competitive exams can be tricky when it comes to solving logical reasoning questions and takes time to solve them if you do not practice well enough. The key to solving logical reasoning questions in a jiffy is to attempt as many mock tests as possible and to also have quick tips under your sleeve.

Competitive exams can be tricky when it comes to solving logical reasoning questions and takes time to solve them if you do not practice well enough.
Competitive exams can be tricky when it comes to solving logical reasoning questions and takes time to solve them if you do not practice well enough.

In the previous series, we discussed solving logical reasoning questions related to blood relations. Here is a continuation of the same topic. Can you answer the following questions?

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

There are 6 people in a room: A, B, C, D, E, F. Consider the following conditions: F is the sister of C; B is the brother of E’s husband; D is the father of A and grandfather of F; E is the daughter-in-law of D. There will be 2 fathers, 1 mother and 3 brothers in the family.

  • Who is the husband of E?
  • Who is the mother?
  • How many members are male in the room?

Watch out this space for the answers to the above question.

  • Answers for the Blood Relation Part I questions
  1. If A is the brother of B; B is the sister of C, and C is the father of D, how D is related to A? Answer = Nephew
  2. B is the brother of A, S is the sister of B, E is the brother of D, D is the daughter of A, F is the father of S. Then, the uncle of E is? Answer= B
  3. Introducing a boy, Sheetal said, "He is the son of the daughter of the father of my uncle." How is the boy related to Sheetal? Answer = Brother

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out