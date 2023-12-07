University of Sheffield opens applications for MSc in Biodiversity and Conservation for September 2024 session

The University of Sheffield, UK has opened applications for its MSc in Biodiversity and Conservation course for the next academic year beginning from September 2024. University of Sheffield opens applications for MSc in Biodiversity and Conservation for next academic year,.

According to a press release issued by the university, students applying for the course can develop fundamental knowledge about major conservation issues and their human and environmental drivers, including marine plastics, urbanization, tropical logging, and the balance between sustainable food production and biodiversity.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: Members of DU's Academic Council, teachers' body write to VC, condemn Atishi's letter to Centre

The release further stated that the students will be trained for a career protecting biodiversity in a range of natural, agricultural, and urban ecosystems around the world.

While the fee structure for the 2024 session has not been confirmed, the tuition fees for £29,950 (INR 31,53,546) may be used as a guide.

Features of the course:

Students will have to undergo fieldwork and will have the choice of undertaking a tropical field course in The Gambia, with its range of ecosystems providing both wildlife-watching opportunities as well as illustrating many of the most important global issues in tropical conservation.

Students may also explore North Norfolk, with its internationally important coastal habitats making it one of Europe’s top wildlife-watching destinations.

Harvard, Penn, MIT Heads Face Congress Over Campus Antisemitism

Students will receive training in the principles of experimental design and data collection in an area of conservation and biodiversity interest, equipping them with the key skills to plan and manage their own conservation projects, the release issued by the University said.

Students will conduct an Independent Research Project, spending three months researching an area of biodiversity or conservation that matches their future career aspirations.

The eligibility criteria:

Candidates with a three-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" from a reputable university in biological sciences or other relevant science subjects.

Candidates with an overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent

(For more information, visit the official website.)