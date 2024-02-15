University of Strathclyde invites applications for MSc Chemistry with Artificial Intelligence course, details here

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is accepting applications for its new MSc Chemistry with Artificial Intelligence course that is set to begin from September 2024. University of Strathclyde invites applications for new MSc Chemistry with Artificial Intelligence.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release issued by the University, students who apply for the course will benefit from high-quality teaching from across two Departments in the Faculty of Science – the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry and the Department of Computer & Information Sciences.

Furthermore, the students will also be getting employment opportunities in multi-disciplinary artificial intelligence jobs.

What does the course include?

Specialist courses designed by chemists with expertise in data science from the Department of Pure & Applied Chemistry. These include:

Coding (Python)

AI and machine learning

Software engineering and high-performance computing

Time series analysis for chemistry

Scientific research methods

Computational Chemistry

Courses designed by data scientists from the Department of Computing and Information Sciences:

Quantitative Methods for AI

Big Data Technologies

Deep Learning and Neural Nets

Apart from this, students can also apply the acquired theoretical knowledge as part of a major research project in collaboration with expert researchers.

Notably, interested students can learn more about the course on March 12 at 10:00 GMT or May 9th at 15:00 GMT which will give an overview of the programme as well as the MSc Chemistry with Data Science programme.

Students will also get the chance to opportunity to ask department staff and the admissions team questions they may have in a Q&A session.

Eligibility criteria:

Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree, or international equivalent, in a relevant subject such as Chemistry, Computing Science, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics or closely related subject.

IELTS 6.0 in English (with no component below 5.5).

The University also provides scholarships between £5,000 - £7,000 to new international students joining a postgraduate taught masters degree in the Faculty of Science in the 2024/2025 academic year. The scholarship is available for students who demonstrate excellent academic performance (current and/ or previously gained) and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience.

