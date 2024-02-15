 TS ECET 2024 registration begins, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS ECET 2024 registration begins, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 15, 2024 01:38 PM IST

TS ECET 2024 registration begins at ecet.tsche.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the registration process for TS ECET 2024 on February 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test can do it through the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is till April 16, 2024, with late fee of 500/- is till April 22, 2024 and with late fee of 1000/- is till April 28, 2024. The edit window will open on April 24 and will close on April 28, 2024.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from May 1, 2024. The entrance examination will be conducted on May 6, 2024, in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

Direct link to apply for TS ECET 2024 registration

TS ECET 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply for the entrance test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS ECET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is 900/- for others and 500/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates. The payment should be done through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ECET.

