Unlock Success with Vellore Institute of Technology's Affordable MBA Programme

Introduction In today's global business landscape, an MBA degree offers skills in strategic thinking, leadership, management and communication. According to a report by Statista Research Department, “in 2022, 91% of employers hired MBA graduates against other graduates across all industries”. As per the Graduate Management Admission Council’s Corporate Recruiters Survey, MBA graduates earn 77% more than people with just a normal bachelor’s degree. VIT's Online MBA Programme

Programme Overview:

The MBA programme from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been designed by its acclaimed faculty and stands out as a beacon for working professionals who are keen on accelerating their careers. What’s more is that it is an affordable course coming from a top-notch institute, in 2023, VIT stood at 8th position in NIRF University Rankings of India.

This programme will train you in critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities. At INR 1,60,000, it is an affordable MBA programme. What's more is that there is a facility to make payment via easy instalments. There are various options for loans and EMI options as well. This 24-month course comes to you in a mixed mode (recorded and live sessions by VIT faculty). You will also have sessions with subject matter experts. This comprehensive curriculum is divided into four semesters with a choice of 10+ electives in the second year. It is an application-based learning experience with real-world case studies.

Programme Details:

Starts on: August 14, 2024

Duration: 24 Months

Faculty: VIT faculty

Learning Mode: Live Online + Recorded Sessions by VIT faculty; Live session 1hr/week/subject

Programme/Course Leaders: Subject Matter Experts/ Mid Industry Practitioners/Mid Industry Practitioners

Programme Fee: ₹1,60,000 (Easy Instalment and Loan EMI Options Available)

Eligibility: Passed Bachelor’s degree of minimum three years duration with at least 50% (45% in the case of candidates belonging to a reserved category

Key Takeaways:

● This is an online MBA programme that is easily accessible and simple to apply

● You get access to pre-recorded, high-definition videos for self-paced learning from top VIT faculty.

● Get alumni status from VIT and avail all its benefits

● You earn an MBA degree from a renowned university in India

● This is a UGC/AICTE-approved MBA degree from VIT

● This is a 100% online learning experience (study while you continue to work)

● Comprehensive curriculum with a choice of electives to blend knowledge from different domains

Who is the programme for?

Aspiring for career advancement: Young professionals keen on securing a higher-paying position should opt for this programme from VIT. The course will help in unlocking new career opportunities and fostering significant career growth. It has been designed to equip individuals with strategic and managerial expertise.

Cross-industry appeal: VIT’s MBA programme has been conceived to bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds. Candidates from all industries who aspire to upskill and transition into managerial roles, elevate their positions, and accelerate their career growth can benefit from it.

Conclusion

Choosing to be part of the two-year online MBA programme from VIT is sure to be a transformative educational experience for you. It will empower you to excel in your professional journey. This programme will take you back to the fundamental functions of management to help you unlock your real value and utilise your full potential in the future. To apply, click here

About Vellore Institute of Technology

VIT Online Learning began with the objective of offering online education to aspiring learners around the globe. This institute will cater to the needs of students and working professionals interested in pursuing higher education at their own pace, and it provides flexibility in learning. The development in information and communication technologies paves the way for taking education to the doorstep of learners. It aims at creating and offering programmes and courses in emerging areas with a focus on quality and adhering to the regulations of statutory bodies. It has state-of-the-art facilities for the development and delivery of online programmes. It uses experienced faculty members from academia and industry to offer the programmes. It is a new flagship offering that draws from the strength of VIT’s rich academic history and experience. In terms of achievements and accolades, VIT stands as follows: