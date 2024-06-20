 UPES Dehradun registration process for UG courses underway; check eligibility, application deadline and other details - Hindustan Times
UPES Dehradun registration process for UG courses underway; check eligibility, application deadline and other details

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Jun 20, 2024 07:32 PM IST

UPES Dehradun is accepting applications for Undergraduate courses. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications before June 27, 2024.

UPES Dehradun is accepting applications for its undergraduate programs for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates who are eligible and wish to apply can submit their applications o the official website latest by June 27, 2024.

In this article, we will look at the application procedure, eligibility, and other important details.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY

How to apply:

  • Candidates who are interesting in applying for UG courses should choose their course of interest from 8 schools at UPES.
  • Fill-in personal details in the Application form for AY 2024-25.
  • The application fee of Rs. 1350 must be paid.
  • Candidates must fill academic details and submit the form to complete the application.

It is to be noted here that candidates should be careful while typing Email ID & Mobile Number as all communication will be sent on registered contact details. Changes in Email ID and Mobile Number will not be allowed.

Documents required:

  • 10th Marksheet
  • 12th Marksheet
  • National Level Exam Score (If any)
  • Migration / Transfer Certificate
  • Student Aadhar Card
  • PAN Card of Student and Parents

Eligibility requirements:

Minimum 50% marks in Class X and XII with 50% in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) in Class XII, and 50% PCM aggregate along with Minimum 50 percentile in JEE Mains.

Eligibility for Non-Examination Pathways for LL. B

Minimum 75% in 10th and 12th with five main subjects Including English as a compulsory subject.

Eligibility for Non-Examination Pathways for B. Pharm

Minimum 75% Marks at Higher & Senior Secondary Level.

JEE Mains: Minimum 50% marks at Higher & Senior Secondary level (10th & 12th) Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Math, and English as a Major Subject in Class XII, 50 percentile or above in JEE Main 2024

NEET (AY 2024): 50 percentile cut-offs

Eligibility for Non-Examination Pathways for Integrated BBA-MBA

Minimum 75% marks in class X and XII (Any Stream)

What after submitting application?

What next after submitting applications?

  • Once the applications are submitted, UPES will contact candidates regarding further admission process based on selection criteria.
  • Additionally, SMS will be sent on the Registered Number for Entrance Exam / Personal Interviews wherein candidates are required to register on a preferred date and time slot.
  • Post appearing in Entrance Exam or Personal Interview, notification will be sent from UPES on registered contact details, candidates can also check results on UPES website.
  • Once selected, candidates will be given a provisional offer letter wherein they will be required to pay the acceptance fee in order to reserve/block their seat before the Offer Expiry date.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website at www.upes.ac.in/admissions.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Admission News / UPES Dehradun registration process for UG courses underway; check eligibility, application deadline and other details
