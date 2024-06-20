Admissions open at Pearl Academy for Bachelor's and Master's degree programs, details inside

Admissions are open at the Pearl Academy for Bachelor's and Master's degree programs in association with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) at its Delhi West, Delhi South, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Mumbai campuses. The written exam will take place on July 9, 2024, and personal interview on July 10, 2024, according to the website. (Getty Images)

According to the official website of Pearl Academy, candidates who are interested in applying for the Bachelor's and Master's degree programs at the institute need to go through an exam and personal interview that will be conducted in online mode. The last date to submit the application form is July 7, 2024.

On the submission of the application form, admit cards will be released on July 8, 2024. The written exam will take place on July 9, 2024, and personal interview on July 10, 2024, according to the website.

Scholarship details:

All applicants applying for Pearl Academy Bachelor's and Master's degree programs for the Academic Year 2024 are eligible for the Scholarship. Candidates who want to apply for the programs are not required to apply for the Scholarship separately. This is a merit-based scholarship. Applicants will be offered the Scholarship based on their performance in the entrance exam. Applicants are also required to showcase their portfolio, which serves as a platform for evaluating their technical and conceptual proficiency, informed Pearl Academy.

Eligibility Criteria:

According to the official website, students who have applied for admission to Bachelor’s and Master’s programs should meet the following eligibility criteria to avail the scholarship.

Should have qualified for the entrance exam.

Should have completed class 12th by July 2024.

Should be a resident of India.

Scholarship will be awarded to January cycle offers only.

