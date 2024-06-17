 Understanding CBSE’s Overhaul: What to expect in new exam format for Classes 11 and 12 in 2024-2025 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Understanding CBSE’s Overhaul: What to expect in new exam format for Classes 11 and 12 in 2024-2025

ByDhriti Malhotra
Jun 17, 2024 08:53 PM IST

The CBSE emphasizes on the creative, acute and analytical thinking capacities of students to develop the future ‘think tank’ of the nation.

The aim of Central Board of Secondary Education is to now work towards and focus on a child’s skills and abilities to think critically, analyse information and effectively solve problems. The curriculum and teaching pedagogy would be driven by real comprehension and understanding and emphasise more on how children learn. This change in approach will bring about a huge transformation in providing a holistic learning experience to children, enabling them to be better prepared for higher education

The CBSE is focusing more on a child’s skills and abilities to think critically, The curriculum and teaching pedagogy would be driven by real comprehension and understanding and emphasise more on how children learn. (HT file image/Sunil Ghosh)
The CBSE is focusing more on a child’s skills and abilities to think critically, The curriculum and teaching pedagogy would be driven by real comprehension and understanding and emphasise more on how children learn. (HT file image/Sunil Ghosh)

In order to develop the future ‘think tank’ of the nation and meet the goals of the 21st century, the Central Board emphasizes on the creative, acute and analytical thinking capacities of the students. In the last couple of years, the Board has taken innumerable steps towards the implementation of Competency Based Education in the schools, ranging from aligning assessments to competencies, development of paradigm resources for the teachers as well as students and continuous capacity building programmes for enhancing the knowledge of mentors across India.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: 5 Indian schools shortlisted for annual World’s Best School Prizes 2024 organized in UK, check list here

With a goal to develop conceptual clarity along with holistic, inquiry-based, discovery-based and discussion-based learning of the student, CBSE has planned classroom teaching with experiential learning including hands-on activities, arts and sports integrated curriculum and education, story-telling as an integral part of the following pedagogy, standard pedagogy within each subject, and exploring relations among different subjects. To close the gap in achieving the learning outcome, classroom transactions will drive competency-based learning and education. The assessment tools will also be aligned with the learning outcome, capabilities, and dispositions as specified class-wise for each subject.

Competency Based Questions are means to develop the real-life concept of the students. Hence, the Central Board of Secondary Education in continuation with aligning of the assessments and evaluation practices with NEP-2020 for the academic session 2024-2025 has upgraded the percentage of the same as given under:

ACADEMIC SESSION 2024-2025

ACADEMIC SESSION 2024-2025
  • Competency Focused Questions in the form of MCQs/ Case Based Questions, Source-Based Integrated Questions or any other type = 40%
  • Competency Focused Questions in the form of MCQs/ Case Based Questions, Source-Based Integrated Questions or any other type = 50%
  • Select response type questions (MCQ)=20%
  • Select response type questions (MCQ)=20%
  • Constructed response questions (Short Answer Questions/Long Answer type Questions, as per existing pattern)=40%
  • Constructed response questions (Short Answer Questions/Long Answer type Questions, as per existing pattern)=30%

Table Reference: 30_Circular_2024.pdf (cbseacademic.nic.in)
CBSE/ACADEMIC/JS(SG)/2024/ 3 rd April, 2024 Circular No. Acad-30/2024

The exact number of the percentage of the Competency-Based Questions will be clear with the release of the 2024-2025 Sample Question Papers and QP design of the individual subjects.

Also read: UGC’s new curriculum, credit framework for postgraduate programmes explained, here’s all you need to know

CBSE Exam Pattern 2024-25 will implement changes in the exam format for classes 11 and 12, starting in the academic year 2024-25, thereby focusing on assessing a deeper understanding of concepts and discouraging rote learning. This new pattern will focus on questions assessing students’ conceptual ability and its application in solving real life problems. This new pattern will be well aligned with the New Education Policy. Changes in CBSE Class 11 and 12 exam pattern would entail the below:

  1. More Competency-Based Questions
  2. Including Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
  3. Less Emphasis on Traditional Answer Types

Appropriate and timely changes made by CBSE clearly imply that the capacity building of teachers in schools will need more attention and investment of resources. Until the teachers are aligned with these changes, the desired and essential changes cannot be seamlessly made within the system when it comes to transacting the curriculum to the students.

Also read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: AI App solves entire paper within 7 minutes, scores over 170; Don’t believe us? Read below!

A lot of regular practice will be required for students to get used to the changed format of questions also meaning that studying the concepts in detail would be the key factor to score good marks in the multiple-choice questions. Long answer questions are where a student can score vis-à-vis multiple choice questions where the answer can either be scored a zero or a full mark, leaving very little in fact no scope to make errors. Thorough reading of the textbooks along with conceptual clarity will enable a child to fare well in his or her exams.

One marker is not just tricky at times but tough to answer when multiple choices are available to choose from. If the educators have been successful in making the students understand the concepts, no question is difficult to answer. This will enhance their skill sets to take the competitive exams in a better way.

Over the years, CBSE has made efforts to bring about continuous and positive changes in terms of the new age subjects being introduced and also the pattern of questions asked in the board exams as a result of their intense research and mindful and regular feedback received from education experts across the nation.

In an attempt to provide flexibility, CBSE has also announced the option of two board exams every year from the upcoming academic session, 2024-25, thus giving students a chance to appear for board exams twice a year, with a chance to improve their scores. The best score out of the two exams will be considered for their college admissions taking care of the high stress associated with board exams every year.

CBSE in its noble endeavour to become inclusive has allowed and accepted number of languages as mediums of instruction. Students are free to choose the medium of instruction out of the many (twenty-two) regional languages for improved comprehension of concepts and better results.

In the end, we all are happy to accept and realise the positive impact these pertinent changes brought in by CBSE will have on the coming batch along with its close integration with NEP, resulting in bringing about changes, in how schools think, how schools would plan their teacher training and capacity building workshops, how mentors would guide their mentees and children would in turn learn by focusing more on understanding concepts rather than rote memorisation which would hold them in good stead in their individual education journeys.

(Ms. Dhriti Malhotra is the Director Principal at Manav Rachna International School. The views are personal)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is declared. For this, please provide information.
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Features / Understanding CBSE’s Overhaul: What to expect in new exam format for Classes 11 and 12 in 2024-2025
SHARE
Copy

Get Latest Exam Updates

+91
I accept the Terms & Conditions of this website and consent.

OTP Verification

We have sent OTP to .
Resend OTP

00:00

Your details are submitted successfully.

Product Terms and Conditions

  • These Terms and Conditions (“T&C”), as amended from time to time are the complete and exclusive statements of understanding between HT Media Limited (“HTML”) & the Users and shall enroll for availing the Services on (hereinafter referred to as the “BOARD RESULTS” https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and “EDUCATION SERVICES” “https://www.livehindustan.com/career” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”). All representation or other communications between HTML & the User amounts to acceptance of these terms & conditions.
  • Board Result (https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/) or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams is a website created by HTML for giving the students an easy access of their board results from various Boards being Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The results are inherited officially from the respective boards and being displayed on this website on an As Is basis and under no circumstances HTML be held responsible for any inaccuracy as regard these results.
  • EDUCATION SERVICES” “https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education is a website created by HTML for giving the students easy access to entrance exams and college related information. The information is gathered from various websites. Under no circumstances HTML be held responsible for any inaccuracy as regard to this information.
  • Students of Class 10th and 12th can have quick and easy access to their results and other college and entrance exam related information using this website.
  • Students can get access through their phone, tablet, laptop or any other online service provider. These results can be accessed only in the territory of India.
  • Individual Registration: User shall create an account either for himself/herself or for the prospective student.
  • Any attempt by the user to use the results in any inappropriate cause is a violation of Criminal and Civil Laws and should such an attempt be made, HTML reserves its right to seek damages from any such User to the fullest extent as permitted by law.
  • HTML and/or its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding company or group companies, their offices, directors, employees and representatives shall not be liable to any person or entity for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, punitive or consequential damages, including loss of profits, incurred by a User or any third party, whether in connection with the usage of board results https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and education services (“https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”), or for breach of any warranty in contract or in tort.
  • User agrees to indemnify HTML, its agents, employees, representatives, associates, affiliates, parent and subsidiary companies against any and all claim, losses, costs, damages, liability and expenses arising out of the User’s breach of any of the T&C or arising out of or in connection with their use of BOARD RESULTS https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and and EDUCATION SERVICES (“https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”)
  • HTML is not liable for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of any User's information. This includes, but is not limited to, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed, or garbled data or transmissions, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software, or any combination thereof.
  • These terms and conditions will be governed by Indian law. In the event of a dispute arising under these Terms and Conditions, the courts of Delhi will have exclusive jurisdiction.
  • Any provision of the T&C that is illegal or unenforceable in a particular jurisdiction is ineffective in that jurisdiction to the extent such restriction or unenforceability exists. This has no bearing on the validity or enforceability of that provision in other jurisdictions, nor does it invalidate the T&C's other sections.
  • HTML shall not be responsible for any loss or damage suffered by the User while enrolling for the access of the board results.
  • Failure by HTML to enforce any of these Terms and Conditions in any instance(s) shall not give rise to any claim by any person.
  • The students can access the board results at free of any cost.
  • User Communication: The user expressly agrees to receive marketing communications from HTML or its representatives via email, phone, Whatsapp, or text message in order to receive notifications and information about our services including for other products of HTML and its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding company or group companies.
  • Information Collected by HTML: When you visit our site, we collect minimal information about your computer's Internet connection, including your IP address. You are not identified by your IP address. We may also collect and store information provided by your computer or mobile device in connection with your use of our website/apps, such as your browser type, computer or mobile device model, browser language, IP address, mobile carrier, unique device identifier, location, and requested and referring URLs. Even if you haven't registered an account, we acquire information when you view content on or otherwise interact with our website/app/services. We use this information to serve our web pages to you when you request them, to adapt our site to our users' interests, and to track website traffic. Our advertisers/third-party firms may use this information to customize content, advertisements, and other services.
  • Cookie policy, pixels and tracking: Cookies are little text files that are transferred to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website and include a small amount of information. When you return to the website or visit a partner website that recognises that cookie, your device will be able to connect with our website, and the website will be able to read the information stored in that cookie. We use cookies to make it easier for you to navigate our websites and to save you time by preventing you from having to re-enter your information or preferences each time you visit. We may provide you with information and show you stuff that is relevant to you thanks to cookies. We also use cookies to analyse how visitors interact with our websites so that we can improve their experience. In your browser options, you can accept or reject cookies. Most web browsers accept cookies by default; however, you can typically change this setting to refuse cookies if you want. More information about managing cookies can be found in your browser's help section: Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari.
  • Third-Party: By agreeing to the terms and conditions, user hereby acknowledges and agrees that the information shared while accessing the Board Results will be shared to the third-party for reaching out with many other relatable contents and for a specific time period only. Third-party advertising materials will be displayed. Third parties may collect or receive certain information about you and/or your use of the Services (e.g., hashed data, click stream information, browser type, time and date, information about your interactions with advertisements and other content) when you use our Services, including through the use of cookies, beacons, mobile ad identifiers, and similar technologies, in order to provide content, advertising, or functionality, or to measure and analyse ad performance. This data may be coupled with data collected from other websites, online services, and other connected or associated devices. These third parties may use your information in accordance with their own privacy rules to better their own services. Advertisers are solely responsible for the content of any advertising material they send to us, including ensuring that it complies with all applicable laws. We take no responsibility for the content of advertising materials, including any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies included therein.
  • HTML reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to amend or vary any of these Terms & Conditions at any time without prior notice or intimation.
  • By availing the Service provided by HTML, User hereby acknowledges and agrees to abide by the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy, and other policies as may be amended from time to time.

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On