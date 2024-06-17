UGC’s new curriculum, credit framework for postgraduate programmes explained, here’s all you need to know

In a significant move, the University Grants Commission, or the UGC has developed a comprehensive framework to revise postgraduate programmes in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India. This move, the UGC said in a notice, comes as per the recommendations of National Education Policy 2020. UGC has developed a comprehensive framework to revise postgraduate programmes in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country. (Istock)

As per the UGC, the new framework is aimed at student empowerment, giving them freedom, flexibility, and choices. The framework shows the credit structure and curriculum contents for both one-year and two-year PG programmes, irrespective of discipline, the UGC said.

Benefits of the proposed PG curriculum framework, as informed by the UGC:

Students would be able to move from one discipline of study to another.

Students who qualify UG with a major and minor (s) will be allowed to opt for either a major or minor(s) subject or any other subject if they can prove their competence in the PG programme.

Students will be able to choose the courses of their interest.

Learners will have the flexibility to switch to alternative modes of learning (offline, ODL, Online learning, and hybrid modes of learning).

Mobility and flexibility as per the UGC Regulations for multiple entry and exit in Academic Programmes offered in Higher Education Institutions.

Requirements to apply for the PG Programme:

Bachelor’s degree with Honours/ Honours with Research with a minimum of 160 credits for a 1-year/2-semester PG programme at level 6.5 on the NHEQF.

A 3-year/6-semester bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 120 credits for a 2-year/4-semester PG programme at level 6.5 on the NHEQF.

A 4-year Bachelor’s degree (B.E., B.Tech. etc.) with a minimum of 160 credits for a 2-year/4-semester PG programme (M.E., M. Tech. etc.) at level 7 of NHEQF.

The UGC states that a student is eligible for a PG programme in a discipline corresponding to either major or minor(s) discipline in the UG programme.

It added that the HEI can admit the students in the PG programme based on their performance in the UG programme or through an entrance examination. However, irrespective of the major or minor disciplines chosen by a student in a UG programme, a student is eligible for admission in any other discipline of PG programmes if he/she qualifies for the National level or University level entrance examination in the discipline of the PG programme.

Curriculum Components:

For 2-year PG: Students entering after a 3-year UG programme can choose to do either only course work in the third and fourth semesters or course work in the third semester and research in the fourth semester. Alternatively, they can also opt for only research in the third and fourth semesters.

Students entering after a 3-year UG programme can choose to do either only course work in the third and fourth semesters or course work in the third semester and research in the fourth semester. Alternatively, they can also opt for only research in the third and fourth semesters. 1-year PG: Students entering after a 4-year UG programme can choose to do either only coursework or research or coursework and research.

Students entering after a 4-year UG programme can choose to do either only coursework or research or coursework and research. 5-year Integrated Programme: At the PG level, the curricular component will be like that of a 2-year PG curriculum.

The UGC states that programmes that are intended to sharpen the students’ analytical abilities to optimally solve problems, the curriculum, in general, comprises advanced skills and real-world experience and less of a research component.

The Exit Point:

Students entering a two-year PG programme will be allowed to exit after the first year with a Postgraduate Diploma.

For more information, students can visit the official website of UGC.