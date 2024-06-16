CSIR UGC NET 2024: Exam city slips released at csirnet.ntaonline.in, link to download, important details here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the advance exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET 2024 June session. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download the exam city slips from the official website at csirnet.ntaonline.in. CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slips released at csirnet.ntaonline.in.

To download the CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip, candidates will need to enter details like the Application number and date of birth.

The exam city slip will include details like the name of the candidates, exam name, and city. Candidates are also required to check their photo and QR code on the City Intimation. If either the photo or the QR code is missing, they should re-download it, states the NTA.

It may be mentioned here that the National Testing Agency closed the registration process for CSIR UGC NET 2024 on May 27, 2024. The application fee was ₹1150/- for the general category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category, and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender.

Notably, the CSIR UGC NET examination will be conducted on June 25, 26, and 27, 2024. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website at csirnet.ntaonline.in.

Click on the CSIR UGC Advance city intimation slip link available on the homepage.

On the new window, enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin as asked.

Check the exam city slip displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For further queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.