 CSIR UGC NET 2024: Exam city slips released at csirnet.ntaonline.in, link to download, important details here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CSIR UGC NET 2024: Exam city slips released at csirnet.ntaonline.in, link to download, important details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jun 16, 2024 12:24 PM IST

Candidates who are appearing in the CSIR UGC NET 2024 in June can now download the exam city slip from the official website csirnet.ntaonline.in.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the advance exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET 2024 June session. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download the exam city slips from the official website at csirnet.ntaonline.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slips released at csirnet.ntaonline.in.
CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slips released at csirnet.ntaonline.in.

To download the CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip, candidates will need to enter details like the Application number and date of birth.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip

The exam city slip will include details like the name of the candidates, exam name, and city. Candidates are also required to check their photo and QR code on the City Intimation. If either the photo or the QR code is missing, they should re-download it, states the NTA.

It may be mentioned here that the National Testing Agency closed the registration process for CSIR UGC NET 2024 on May 27, 2024. The application fee was 1150/- for the general category, 600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category, and 325/- for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender.

Also read: MHT CET Results 2024: PCM, PCB scorecards releasing today at cetcell.mahacet.org, check time, details here

Notably, the CSIR UGC NET examination will be conducted on June 25, 26, and 27, 2024. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip

  • Visit the official website at csirnet.ntaonline.in.
  • Click on the CSIR UGC Advance city intimation slip link available on the homepage.
  • On the new window, enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin as asked.
  • Check the exam city slip displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

Also read: GPAT Answer Key 2024 released at natboard.edu.in, objection window date, other details here

For further queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / CSIR UGC NET 2024: Exam city slips released at csirnet.ntaonline.in, link to download, important details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On