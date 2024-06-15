GPAT Answer Key 2024 released at natboard.edu.in, objection window date, other details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS. released the provisional answer keys for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024. Candidates who took the examination can check the answer key on the official website at natboard.edu.in. The GPAT Answer Key 2024 has been released at natboard.edu. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)

Along with the answer key, the recorded responses of candidates have also been released.

Direct link to check GPAT Answer Key 2024 notice

Notably, through the answer key, the NBEMS aims to give candidates an opportunity to point out any errors and raise objections with a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The window to raise objections opened today, June 15, and will close on June 17. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the challenge link will be considered, stated the NBEMS in its noitce.

The objections can be raised through the link given on the official website.

Once the objections are received, they will be verified, and the final answer key will be prepared based on which the results will be declared. The NBEMS stated that no further communication shall be entertained once the results are declared, adding candidates will not be informed individually about the outcome of their challenges.

It may be mentioned here that the GPAT 2024 was conducted on June 8, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single session as a computer-based examination. The question paper of GPAT 2024 was divided into multiple time-bound sections. Each Section had 25 questions with 36 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates could proceed to the next section only after completion of the allotted time of the previous section.

Besides, no candidates were allowed to review the responses of a section after the completion of the allotted time of that section.

For any queries, candidates have been advised to click on this link.