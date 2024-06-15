CBSE Supplementary exams 2024 registrations for Classes 10, 12 closes today, exams to begin from July 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will be closing the registration for the compartment exams of Class 10th and 12th today, Candidates who still have not filed their applications yet can do so by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Supplementary Exams 2024: Registrations for Class 10, 12 closes today. Exams scheduled for July 15. (File/AFP)

Notably, registrations for the compartment exams for both Classes 10 and 12 began on May 31. Through the examinations, the CBSE aims to allow students who were unable to qualify in either of the exams held recently.

Worth mentioning here, that the supplementary examination will be conducted according to the syllabus prescribed for the board examination, which is available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. The admit card release date will be informed separately.

It may be mentioned here that the CBSE had issued a notice earlier wherein it was mentioned that students must pay a fee of ₹300 per subject while submitting their applications. The fee is ₹1000 per subject for private candidates in Nepal and ₹2000 per subject for candidates outside India other than Nepal. In case the deadline is missed by any candidate today, they can submit their applications on June 16 and 17, however, the application fee will be ₹2000, as informed in the notice.

Eligibility:

For Class 10, CBSE states that students who failed in one or two subjects can apply for the compartment examinations, whereas for Class 12, students who failed in only one subject can apply for the examinations.

Notably, the CBSE Class 10 Supplementary examination will be conducted for six days – July 15, July 16, July 18, July 19, July 20, and July 22. Most of the papers will be held for three hours, from 10:30 am and 1:30 pm while Computer Applications and Information Technology papers will be held for two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on the last day of the examination.

