UPSC CSE 2024: Delhi Metro Phase-III services to start at 6 am on June 16, informs DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that train services on Phase-III sections will be available from 6 am on Sunday in view of the upcoming UPSC examination. Latest updates on UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Delhi Metro Phase-III services to start at 6 am on June 16 in view of the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2024. (Sakib Ali /HT file image)

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 am on June 16, Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communication), said on Friday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for civil services (prelim) examination held by the Union Public Service Commission UPSC, he added.

Also read: 5 last-minute tips for civil services prelims examination 2024 recommended by seasoned UPSC coach

The Phase-III sections include trains running between Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

Metro services on the other sections will run as per their normal schedule from 6 am onwards, Dayal said.

On Thursday, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said that the Namo Bharat train services will be available from 6 am to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the upcoming UPSC examination.

Also read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Avoid carrying valuable items to the exam, checklist for prelims exam here

The NCRTC has taken the decision to start the services from 6 am instead of 8 am in order to facilitate the candidates appearing for the examination at centres located around the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

Currently, the Namo Bharat trains operate on the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North in Ghaziabad. There are various educational institutions around the operating section of Namo Bharat, where different competitive examinations are frequently held.