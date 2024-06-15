UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Civil Services exam tomorrow, check hall ticket link, guidelines here
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Union Public Service Commission will conduct UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 on June 16, 2024. The Civil Services Prelims Examination 2024 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm. All the candidates who will appear for the Civil Services examination will have to carry their admit card to the examination centre. Candidates will also have to bring a valid ID card with their photograph on it. The print out of the admit card will have to be produced at the allotted venue for appearing at the exam....Read More
Direct link to download UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 here
The entry to examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e., 9 am for forenoon session and 2 pm for the afternoon session.
The UPSC Civil Services admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official website of UPSC. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, tips, admit card and other details.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Session timings
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: The Civil Services Prelims Examination 2024 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Reach the venue 30 minutes before the commencement of session
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: The entry to examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e., 9 am for forenoon session and 2 pm for the afternoon session.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Where too find hall ticket link?
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: The hall ticket link can be checked at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination, the commission aims to fill 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Use black ball point pen to answer questions
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Candidates are allowed to bring a Black Ballpoint Pen, as they will be required to fill out the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List with a Black Ballpoint Pen only.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Civil Services to be conducted in two sessions
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will be an objective-type examination conducted in two sessions. Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will proceed to the next round, the UPSC CSE Mains, which has two parts: a written examination and an interview (personality test).
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Metro services to begin at 6 am tomorrow
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8:00 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6:00 AM this Sunday, i.e., June 16, 2024. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," stated the DMRC on Friday to ANI.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Wrist watches are allowed
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Candidates are allowed to use normal/simple wrist watches inside the exam hall. Watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication devices or smart watches are strictly prohibited, mentioned the commission in a notice.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: How to download admit card?
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Things allowed inside exam hall
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Candidates will be allowed to carry their e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs and any other items as specified in the instructions of the e-Admit Card.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: When to reach exam centre?
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: The Examination Venue will close 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination, that is at 9 AM for the forenoon session, and 2 PM for the Afternoon Session,
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Prelims exam format
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Preliminary exam will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in subsection (A) of Section II. There will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Photo ID should be carried
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Candidates are required to carry their Photo ID card along, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card. According to UPSC, the Photo ID Card details which were submitted by the candidates during registration will be used for all future reference and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for the Examination/Personality Test.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: About admit card
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: The UPSC Civil Services admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official website of UPSC.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Check entry time here
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: The entry to examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e., 9 am for forenoon session and 2 pm for the afternoon session.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Carry your admit card tomorrow
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: All the candidates who will appear for the Civil Services examination will have to carry their admit card to the examination centre. Candidates will also have to bring a valid ID card with their photograph on it. The print out of the admit card will have to be produced at the allotted venue for appearing at the exam.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Exam shifts
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: The Civil Services Prelims Examination 2024 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm.
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Date and time
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Date: June 16, 2024
UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Time: First session from 9.30 am and second session from 2.30 pm.