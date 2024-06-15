UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Civil Services exam tomorrow, check hall ticket link, guidelines here

Live

UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Civil Services exam tomorrow, check guidelines here

UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 Live: Union Public Service Commission will conduct UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 on June 16, 2024. The Civil Services Prelims Examination 2024 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm. All the candidates who will appear for the Civil Services examination will have to carry their admit card to the examination centre. Candidates will also have to bring a valid ID card with their photograph on it. The print out of the admit card will have to be produced at the allotted venue for appearing at the exam....Read More

Direct link to download UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 here The entry to examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e., 9 am for forenoon session and 2 pm for the afternoon session. The UPSC Civil Services admit card can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official website of UPSC. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, tips, admit card and other details.