5 last-minute tips for civil services prelims examination 2024 recommended by seasoned UPSC coach

With less than 24 hours to go for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024, it is absolutely imperative that candidates face the examination with the three vital Cs - courage, conviction, and composure. Now that the preparations have reached the climax, a serious introspection into the nitty-gritty of approaching the challenge is the need of the hour. Latest updates on UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Appearing for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exams on June 16? Here are 5 last-minute preparation tips you should consider! (Unsplash)

For instance, how does one wind up the preparation with a sense of gratification? Or what are the dos and don’ts to follow before one leaves for the examination hall? Or say, how does one stay free from the anxieties of consequential influences? All these are matters of immense import as the complexities and intricacies associated with the examination itself pose a challenge for the candidates.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

To arm the candidates with the necessities relating to psychological relief and maintain a sense of equanimity of mind before they approach the examination, Hindustan Times spoke to Pranav Bharadwaj, the Academic Coordinator of Smart IAS Foundation, who is also a mentor associated with the preparation of UPSC civil services examinations with sufficient experience and knowledge of the system to his credit. Here are the five essential points he suggested:

1. DECODE THE LANGUAGE OF PREVIOUS YEAR'S QUESTION PAPER

At the onset, Bharadwaj pointed out that it is essential for candidates to read the previous year's question papers again on the last day. He said, “Try to decode the language/grammar of the question paper. For example, In the Science section, "only" means wrong, or one must know examination is more towards governance rather than government.”

“Similarly, polity questions are based more on institutional checks and balances. History questions, on the other hand, are mainly based on philosophical aspects and economic continuity,” added Bharadwaj, who has more than 20 years of experience in shaping the ambitions of countless UPSC aspirants.

2. TIPS TO AVOID EXAMINATION BLUES:

Mr Bharadwaj also listed out a few helpful tips so that candidates can be free from the examination blues. He said that 30 questions in the paper will be common so candidates must avoid making careless mistakes.

He explained, “Another 10 questions would require understanding - so candidates need to be analytical. Similarly, the next ten questions require acclimatization and must be attempted when you are absorbed by the paper.”

“Keep negative marking factor in the loop, try to attempt at least 85-90 questions, and most importantly, be confident when attempting questions,” Bharadwaj told the candidates.

3. “ACCHE DIN AYENGE” (Good days will come!)

As we have already mentioned earlier, taking the UPSC civil services examinations requires great composure and conviction. Therefore, keeping calm throughout the exam is crucial. “Candidates need to be focused and patient and must believe in the mantra of ‘Ache Din Ayenge’,” Bharadwaj said.

He stated, “The first 25 questions may seem like a disappointment, but candidates need not panic. The mental ordeal will get over only three minutes before the last bell. The idea is to be focused.”

Also read: How to crack UPSC CSE prelims 2024: UPSC rank holder Abhijnan Hazarika shares important tips and his success mantra

4. POINTS TO REMEMBER BEFORE LEAVING FOR EXAMS

Before candidates leave for the exams, it is of utmost importance that they re-check their bags and confirm they are carrying all the documents needed, particularly, the hall ticket and examination essentials.

“Do remember what you have studied doesn't matter, but what matters is how you organize your two hours. You are going to face 100 problems with solutions given below - all you must do is dig out the solutions in 2 hours.”

Also read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Avoid carrying valuable items to the exam, checklist for prelims exam here

5.DON’T GET SELECTIVE OR CARRIED AWAY

Another essential point that Pranav Bharadwaj stressed on is the need to be absolutely sure when answering the questions. “It will certainly be a great adrenalin rush, so enjoy it. But at the same time, also remember that all questions carry equal marks so neither get selective, nor get carried away.

To sum it up, candidates must appear in the examination with confidence and positivity – the two essential components of success. Believe in what the famous British author A.A. Milne once said - You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. All the best!