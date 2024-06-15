UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Avoid carrying valuable items to the exam, checklist for prelims exam here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 on June 16, 2024. As per the earlier schedule, the preliminary examination was supposed to be conducted on May 26, 2024. The exam was postponed due to the schedule of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections that took place across the country. Candidates are required to carry their Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card. (Mushtaq/ht)

The e-admit cards for the candidates who have registered for the exam were released on June 7, 2024. Registered candidates who wish to download their admit cards can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Here are some of the guidelines that the commission expects the candidates to adhere to as they appear for the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination on June 16, 2024:

Take a printout of your e-Admit Card

Candidates need to download their e-admit card from the official website of the commission and produce it at the exam centre allotted to them. Candidates who do not carry their admit cards will not be allowed to take the exam, mentioned an official notice.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Expert advice for you ahead of preliminary exam

Carry your Photo ID card

Candidates are required to carry their Photo ID card along, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card. According to UPSC, the Photo ID Card details which were submitted by the candidates during registration will be used for all future reference and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for the Examination/Personality Test.

Candidates whose photograph on their e-Admit Card is not clear will have to carry two passport-size photographs (with their name and date of photograph) along with them.

Candidates who have changed their names after matriculation must carry along an e-Admit Card, a government-issued photo identity card, and/or an original gazette notification of the changed name.

Reach the exam venue on time

“ The Examination Venue will close 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination, that is at 9 AM for the forenoon session, and 2 PM for the Afternoon Session,” read an official notice. Hence candidates need to make sure that they reach the exam venue on time as no candidate will be allowed into the Examination Venue once entry is closed.

Verify the details on your e-Admit card

Candidates need to ensure that all the details like name, photograph, and the QR code on the e-Admit Card are correct.

Avoid carrying valuable/costly items to the exam venue

Candidates are not allowed to carry valuable/costly items like mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags,etc to the exam venue as venue supervisors will not make any arrangements for keeping these items.

Candidates will be allowed to take only these items to the exam hall

Candidates will be allowed to carry their e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs and any other items as specified in the instructions of the e-Admit Card.

Also Read: Kerala's Fabi Rasheed secures AIR 71 in CSE 2023, talks about strategy, mental health, inspiration and more

Only Black Ball Point Pen allowed

According to the commission, candidates are required to fill the OMR answer sheets and the attendance list with a Black Ball Point pen only.

Smart/Digital watches are prohibited

Candidates are allowed to use normal/simple wrist watches inside the exam hall. Watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication devices or smart watches are strictly prohibited, mentioned the commission in a notice.

According to the commission, “ Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible”.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will be an objective type examination which will be conducted in 2 sessions. Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will proceed further to the next round, that is the UPSC CSE Mains which has two parts – a written examination and an interview (personality test).

Also Read: How to crack UPSC CSE prelims 2024: UPSC rank holder Abhijnan Hazarika shares important tips and his success mantra