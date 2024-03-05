UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Expert advice for you ahead of preliminary exam

The most crucial days for aspirants preparing to attempt the Civil Service Examination (CSE) are here. With less than 3 months to go for the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination 2024, candidates have a lot on their plate while they prepare to give their best shot. Serious candidates should work more on the prelims test series as this will help them understand their mistakes and rectify them.(Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

In a conversation with Anton Babu, Director of Fortune IAS Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, clears the air about preparation strategies, books to refer and advice for aspirants who are looking forward to giving their best at one of the toughest exams in the country.

Could you highlight some of the best strategies candidates could use to study with less than 3 months for the exam?

At this point of preparation, serious candidates should work more on the prelims test series as this will help them understand their mistakes and rectify them.

It is important to understand that candidates preparing for the exam must develop a pattern involving analysis and retrospection. This can be done by candidates when they go through an analysis of the mistakes they commit in their test series.

Once an analysis of the mistakes is done, the next step for candidates is to do an introspection of how they could have avoided the mistakes. This process when carried out repeatedly forms a pattern that will help them in scoring better in the actual exam. Mentors and peer groups can also help candidates positively during the introspection.

Solving previous year's question (PYQ) papers and brushing up on current affairs also needs to be done systematically. Applicants should also ensure that they do not neglect CSAT/Paper II preparation as it is a qualifying paper. Practicing mock tests and PYQs would help students with their preparation for CSAT.

For candidates who are preparing while they are working, do you have any strategies that they can follow?

It is all about prioritising. The pattern of introspection and analysis needs to be followed by any candidates preparing for the CSE. Along with it, candidates need to prioritise topics and most importantly time management is the key.

Are there any important subjects that candidates need to look out for?

All subjects are important and you cannot afford to miss out on any subject. Make sure that you have a basic understanding of all subjects. This would help them to maximise their score in the strong areas. Keep your current affairs knowledge updated especially related subjects like ecology, science and technology.

What books do you suggest candidates read during their last lap of preparation?

My opinion would be to not read too many new books. You have prepared all these months and now is the time to revise and recall what you read. This makes your foundation strong and remember to revise multiple times.

Any advice for students attempting the UPSC CSE Preliminary Exam 2024?

Students attempting the exam need to understand the importance of having a healthy mental state of mind. Keeping a clear mind will help them while attempting the questions. Always trust yourself.

Do not go with a mindset of expecting a certain pattern or questions. Students should also learn not to over-analyse. Most importantly, it helps the candidates to be surrounded by supportive friends and family.

