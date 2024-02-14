UPSC CSE 2024: 1056 vacancies, exam pattern explained

The official notification for the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is out on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The registration window for those who wish to attempt the exam is now open. The Preliminary exam is a screening test and will consist of two papers (Paper I and Paper II) of 200 marks each. (Representative Image)

According to the official notification, The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056 which includes 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

Civil Services Examination Stages

UPSC CSE 2024 will be conducted in two stages

(I) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination and

(II) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for various services and posts

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination

The Preliminary exam is a screening test and will consist of two papers (Paper I and Paper II) of 200 marks each. The exam will be of the objective type and there will be negative marking i.e, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted as penalty if the answer goes wrong.

Candidates have to score a minimum qualifying marks of 33% in General Studies Paper II and qualifying marks of Paper I as decided by the Commission to qualify for the Preliminary Examination.

Civil Services (Main) Examination

Candidates who pass the Preliminary Examination are eligible to attempt the Civil Services (Main) Examination which will be a written exam. The main exam will carry 2025 marks.

Interview/Personality Test

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test, informed the official notification.

The Interview/Personality Test will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks).

The last date for candidates to submit their online applications is March 5, 2024.

