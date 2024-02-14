UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 registration begins; check notification, steps to apply

UPSC CSE 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has releasedthe notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE 2024). Candidates can check it on upsc.gov.in and apply on upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CSE 2024 Notification live updates. UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 registration begins (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC CSE 2024 is expected to be around 1,056, of which 40 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD; 6 for candidates with blindness and low vision; 12 for deaf and hard of hearing; 9 for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 for multiple disabilities.

The application deadline is March 5, 6 pm.

The Civil Services Examination will consist of stages – Prelims examination based on objective-type questions for shortlisting candidates for the Mains round, and the Mains round consisting of a written examination and interviews (personality tests).

A candidate must be a citizen of India to apply for the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service. For other services, citizens of India; subjects of Nepal or Bhutan; Tibetan refugees who came over to India before January 1, 1962, to permanently settle; persons of Indian origin who have migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam, intending to settle in India permanently will be considered.

The candidate must be at least 21 years old and not more than 32 as on August 1, 2023. This means the candidate must not be born earlier than August 2, 1991 and later than August 1, 2002.

Relaxation in the upper age limit applies to reserve category candidates.

The candidate must have a graduate degree from a recognised university.

