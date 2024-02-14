 UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 registration begins, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 registration begins, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 14, 2024 02:07 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 registration begins at upsc.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 on February 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Civil Services Exam 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply is till March 5, 2024. The correction window will open on March 6 and will close on March 12, 2024. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056.

Direct link to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
