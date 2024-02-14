UPSC CSE 2024 Notification Live: Civil Services Prelims registration from today

Feb 14, 2024 3:36 AM IST

Nationality:

For the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service, a candidate must be a citizen of India. For other services, s/he must be a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal, Bhutan; a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India; or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age limits:

A candidate must be 21 years old and not more than 32 years old on the cut-off date. The cut-off date will be mentioned in the notification.

Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserve category candidates.