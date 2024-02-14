UPSC CSE 2024 Notification Live: Civil Services Prelims registration from today
UPSC CSE 2024 Notification Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release notification and begin registration for the Civil Services Preliminary examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2024) today, February 14. Candidates can check it on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Registrations for Indian Forest Services (IFS) Prelims through CSE will also begin today. ...Read More
As per the exam calendar of the commission, the application window will close on March 5 and the examination will take place on May 26.
In the notification, candidates will learn about the number of vacancies, eligibility, examination and selection process, etc. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024: Check eligibility
Nationality:
For the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service, a candidate must be a citizen of India. For other services, s/he must be a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal, Bhutan; a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India; or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Age limits:
A candidate must be 21 years old and not more than 32 years old on the cut-off date. The cut-off date will be mentioned in the notification.
Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserve category candidates.
UPSC CSE 2024 notification today
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will issue the Civil Services Examination (CSE 2024) notification today on upsc.gov.in.